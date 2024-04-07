PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) & Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Financial Analysis

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PSQ and Mastermind, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.08%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than Mastermind.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million 23.88 -$53.33 million N/A N/A Mastermind $4.71 million N/A $390,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares PSQ and Mastermind’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mastermind has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PSQ.

Volatility and Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ N/A N/A -34.27% Mastermind 8.27% 13.52% 10.70%

Summary

PSQ beats Mastermind on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. Its programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. The company customers comprise of sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. Mastermind, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

