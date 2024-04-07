Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. 1,253,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,479. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

