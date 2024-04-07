Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 65,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $929.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $36.91.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OBK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

