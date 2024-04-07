Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 912.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 62,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,161. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $739.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

