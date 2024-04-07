Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $109,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 2,750,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. 3,057,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $433,269.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,468.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,045 shares of company stock worth $3,464,957. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

