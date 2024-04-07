Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $109,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 535,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $433,269.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,468.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $433,269.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,468.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,957. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

