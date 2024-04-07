Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $165,000 Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 76,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 175,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,642,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,087 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 121,640 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AMRX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.04%. The firm had revenue of $616.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

