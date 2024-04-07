Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $76,000 Stock Position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) by 498.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ATN International were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in ATN International by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ATN International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ATN International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 35,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,812. ATN International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77.

ATN International Cuts Dividend

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.07 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. Research analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATNI

About ATN International

(Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.