Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $128,000 in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arrow Financial by 468.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arrow Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

AROW traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

