Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Sharecare Price Performance

Shares of SHCR remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,096. Sharecare, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Sharecare Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

