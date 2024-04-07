Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,303 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 912.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 930.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

RMR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.32. 62,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,161. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $739.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

