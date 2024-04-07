Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,685 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 738.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 175,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,642,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,087 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 121,640 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.04%. Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

