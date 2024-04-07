Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,565 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHO traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.78. 519,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,112. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.79.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

