Pulmonx’s (LUNG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

LUNG stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $63,003.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,116,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $63,003.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,116,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $39,420.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 145,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $603,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 140,119 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

