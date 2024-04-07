PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $139.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PVH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get PVH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Trading Up 2.1 %

PVH stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average is $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after acquiring an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $32,359,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,911,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.