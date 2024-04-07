QV Investors Inc. Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

