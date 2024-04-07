QV Investors Inc. Has $13.07 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

