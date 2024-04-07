QV Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 99,275 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $20,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.