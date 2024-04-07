QV Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

