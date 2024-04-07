QV Investors Inc. Sells 47,030 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,030 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 93,307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $564.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.