Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.80.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

