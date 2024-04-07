Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $37.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

