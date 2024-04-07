Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,208 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

