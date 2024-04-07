Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

