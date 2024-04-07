Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 64,639 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 3,904,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,043,000 after purchasing an additional 195,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 122,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $49.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

