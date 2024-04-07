Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 12.3% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $33,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

