Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Stephens upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.08.

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE:LII opened at $480.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.00. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.00 and a 52-week high of $501.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

