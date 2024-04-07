Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $257.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.