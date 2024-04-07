Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Takes $374,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 15,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 12,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $334.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.75 and its 200 day moving average is $301.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.