Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $31.95 on Friday. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

