Request Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.93 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Request has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $163.65 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014135 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00018350 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,519.41 or 1.00016237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011335 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00127783 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.16403748 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $4,725,751.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

