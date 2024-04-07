Reston Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after buying an additional 580,845 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

