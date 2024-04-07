Retireful LLC Invests $1.21 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.62.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.74. 5,718,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $498.11 and a 200 day moving average of $518.13.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

