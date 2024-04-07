RKL Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,243. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

