RKL Wealth Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Franklin Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 39,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $113.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.