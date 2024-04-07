RKL Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 535.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.