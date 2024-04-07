Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.20% of Robert Half worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Robert Half by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.1 %

RHI stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

