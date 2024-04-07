Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Position Reduced by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 39.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 612.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

RHHBY stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

