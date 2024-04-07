Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,429,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,746,000 after acquiring an additional 519,561 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,295. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2043 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

