Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.89. 856,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

