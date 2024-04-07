Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $13.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

VIAV stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 0.95. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $319,841. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,558,000 after acquiring an additional 424,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 835,248 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,599 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

