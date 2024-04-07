Sabal Trust CO Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FNDX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.51. 443,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,237. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.