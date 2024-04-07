Sabal Trust CO Invests $163,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 3,738,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

