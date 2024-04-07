Sabal Trust CO Lowers Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Sabal Trust CO cut its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.77. 636,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

