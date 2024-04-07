Sabal Trust CO Makes New $602,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of NIKE by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,490,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $162,560,000 after acquiring an additional 200,867 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. 9,631,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

