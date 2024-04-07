Sabal Trust CO Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,075. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

