Sabal Trust CO Sells 1,623 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sabal Trust CO cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.92. 1,431,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,126. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

