Sabal Trust CO Sells 2,937 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.