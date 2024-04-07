Sabal Trust CO Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

