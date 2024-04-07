Sabal Trust CO Takes $307,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,084. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

